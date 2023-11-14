UN deeply disturbed by situation in Gaza hospitals

The head of the UN has said he is "deeply disturbed by the horrible situation" in Gaza hospitals, as the facilities struggle without power and with mounting numbers of decomposing bodies during the Israeli bombardment of the territory. "The Secretary General is deeply disturbed by the horrible situation and dramatic loss of life in several hospitals in Gaza," Antonio Guterres's spokesman said in a statement.

"In the name of humanity, the Secretary General calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire," he added. Palestinians trapped inside Gaza's biggest hospital were digging a mass grave to bury patients who died under Israeli encirclement, and said no plan was in place to evacuate babies despite Israel announcing an offer to send portable incubators. Israeli forces have surrounded Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City, which they say sits atop an underground headquarters of Hamas militants

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RTENEWS: Largest Hospital in Gaza Ceases Functioning Amid Israeli AssaultThe largest hospital in Gaza has ceased to function and fatalities among patients are rising, the head of the World Health Organization has said, as a fierce Israeli assault continues in the Hamas-controlled territory.

Source: rtenews | Read more »

RTENEWS: Irish-Israeli girl believed to be held by Hamas in GazaTaoiseach Leo Varadkar has met the family of Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand, including her father Thomas, and her half-sister Natali. The eight-year-old is believed to have been abducted by Hamas and is likely being held in Gaza.

Source: rtenews | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Newborns in Gaza Hospital Face Grave Danger Amidst Israeli SiegeNewborn babies at al-Shifa hospital in Gaza are at risk due to the lack of basic necessities and the ongoing Israeli siege. The head of the paediatric department expresses concern over the decreasing number of babies under his care.

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: David Cameron's Surprise Return as Foreign SecretaryThe surprise return of David Cameron as foreign secretary reflects the lack of fresh talent available to prime minister Rishi Sunak. Cameron's appointment is likely to lead to more tension within the party. He is best remembered for the Brexit referendum and its consequences. The prime minister hopes that Cameron's return will bring a more pragmatic, centrist politics ahead of the general election.

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

RTENEWS: Hundreds stranded in Gaza hospital as Biden urges Israel to protect itHundreds of people stranded in Gaza's biggest hospital are enduring 'inhuman' conditions while heavy fighting rages around them, a doctor inside said, as US President Joe Biden urged Israel to 'protect' the facility.

Source: rtenews | Read more »

RTENEWS: Cameron returns, Braverman sacked in UK govt reshuffleFormer British prime minister David Cameron has returned to government as the UK's new foreign minister, as part of a government reshuffle, which also saw Suella Braverman sacked as home secretary.

Source: rtenews | Read more »