UN aid deliveries to Gaza suspended again as fuel runs out

UN aid deliveries to Gaza have been suspended again due to shortages of fuel and a communications shutdown deepening the misery of thousands of hungry and homeless Palestinians as Israeli troops battled Hamas militants in the enclave. The United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) said civilians faced the"immediate possibility of starvation" due to the lack of food supplies.

Palestinian news agency WAFA said a number of Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli strike that hit a group of displaced people near the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt - the transit point for aid. Al Jazeera TV cited sources as saying that nine people were killed in the strike. There was no immediate comment from Israel on the reported strike and Reuters could not verify it. In other developments, Israel said its troops had found a tunnel shaft used by Hamas at Al Shifa hospital in the north of Gaza. The hospital, packed with patients and displaced people and struggling to keep operating, has been a major focus of global concern this wee

