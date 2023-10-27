Uma Thurman and Husband Arpad Busson Welcome New Baby

, the Kill Bill star and her husband Arpad Busson welcomed a baby girl yesterday.The actress already has two children with her ex-husband Ethan Hawke; Maya (13) and Levon (10). Uma who is forty-two, was surprised by her latest pregnancy.

‘Uma was definitely not planning on having another kid. It was a surprise,’ a source told Us Weekly in February,” a source told the magazine.Uma’s husband also has two children from his marriage to Elle Macpherson; Arpad Flynn Alexander (14) and Aurelius Cy Andrea (9).actress spoke about her relationship last year and said: ‘I have something I would really like to express about my love life. I’m happier with it now than I’ve been in many, many years.

