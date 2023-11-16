Ulster to Face Lions on Last Leg of Tour

Fresh from the taking of Munster’s scalp last week, Ulster face a team on the last leg of their tour with three defeats from four rounds. A last-gasp win over Scarlets in Llanelli last week saved Lions’ blushes from breaking out across the valleys. Ulster's starting team sees the inclusion of Alan O’Connor for the first time this season.

The Lions squad, on the other hand, does not feature a 2023 World Cup-winning player, although Springbok Willem ‘The Bone Collector’ Alberts enjoys his first start of the season. Momentum and confidence should favor the home side, who have a balanced look to their team. Stockdale and his teammates would have believed he deserved a place on the Irish World Cup squad and will draw some energy from proving the selectors wrong. Thoughts in the new year will inevitably turn towards the Six Nations Championship. In fact, Stockdale has already started that process with an impressive four tries from three starts this season on the left wing

