Ulster prop Tom O'Toole ruled out for four weeks with groin injury

The 25-year-old will have surgery this week to deal with what Ulster have called a “chronic groin injury”. O’Toole, back from World Cup duty with Ireland following their quarter-final exit, played 80 minutes and won the player of the match award on Sunday as Ulster beat the Bulls 26-19.Advertisement The province have also confirmed that lock Cormac Izuchukwu and back-row forward Dave Ewers sustained head injuries during the Bulls game. Both players will now follow return to play protocols.

Kieran Treadwell will also be unavailable for selection for Ulster’s URC clash with Connacht at the Sportsground on Saturday evening after sustaining a hip injury in training last week.

