Ulster Falls to Harlequins in Champions Cup Pool Game

Ulster have fallen into the Challenge Cup after a 47-19 thumping in their final Champions Cup pool game against Harlequins at the Twickenham Stoop. The northern province went into the game knowing a win would see them through to the last-16 of the top-tier European competition but they shipped seven tries for the second week in succession with the English side barely made to work for any of them.

Allied to Ulster’s wastefulness in attack and the visitors can have absolutely no complaints over a failure to qualify from Pool 2, an outcome that will be confirmed regardless of the result between Racing And Cardiff later today. That Ulster went into this game with the stakes so high was largely down to last weekend’s home defeat to Toulouse. Beaten 48-24 at Kingspan Stadium, and taking no match-points in the process, left them needing an away win to make it through to the knockouts for a fifth time in the past six seasons under Dan McFarlan





The42_ie » / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Munster secure bonus point win against Toulon in Champions CupMunster secured a bonus point win against Toulon in the Champions Cup, moving closer to the Round of 16 and keeping the possibility of a home tie alive. Jack Crowley played a principal role in the victory, with two of Munster's tries coming from his kicking game. Other standout players included Thomas Ahern, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes, Tadhg Beirne, and Peter O'Mahony.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Ulster secure superb victory over LeinsterUlster showed tremendous courage and resilience to eke out a superb victory over Leinster, their first at the RDS in two years in an entertaining contest that defied the driving wind and rain.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Billy Burns impresses in Ulster winUlster out-half Billy Burns delivers a commanding performance and provides three try assists in a win against Leinster, reminding of his Test rugby ambitions.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Connacht Suffers Fifth Straight Defeat Against UlsterConnacht falls short in a tense match against Ulster, resulting in their fifth consecutive loss. Despite winning the second half, Connacht only manages to secure a losing bonus point.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Dublin cruise to victory over Westmeath in Walsh Cup openerDublin had a comfortable win over Westmeath in the Walsh Cup opener, with 14 different scorers. Dublin's new midfielder Brian Hayes scored 1-2 on his debut.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Szmodics' hat-trick helps Blackburn avoid FA Cup upsetBlackburn recovered from an early setback to secure a victory against Cambridge in the FA Cup third round, thanks to a first-half hat-trick from Szmodics.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »