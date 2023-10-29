Ulster christen new Kingspan Stadium pitch with URC win over the Bulls

Ulster 26 Bulls 19 ULSTER CHRISTENED THEIR new Kingspan Stadium pitch with victory over the Bulls in Belfast, the northern province’s second win in as many games to start the new URC season.

The game, which played out in a second-half deluge, saw Ulster emerge victorious despite losing the try count three to two and requiring a last-gasp defensive stand. The home side, who had Tom O’Toole back in the starting side after his World Cup exertions, had taken control of the game with two tries in the first half-hour.

The scorer of 16 URC tries a year ago, not to mention two against Zebre last week, Tom Stewart was again the first name on the scoresheet, barging across the whitewash from a five-metre tap and go. Advertisement When — with 30 minutes on the clock — Jacob Stockdale finished well in the corner for his own third try of the young season, the hosts looked in a strong position. headtopics.com

That score had come with Will Addison in the sin-bin, but the Bulls would belatedly make their man advantage count when prop Gerhard Steenkamp muscled his way over from close range four minutes before the half-time whistle.

No doubt much to the chagrin of Dan McFarland, the Bulls would score again before the turn, this time winger Sebastian de Klerk the beneficiary out wide after more good work from the forwards inside. Content to take their points when on offer in the second-half, four Nathan Doak penalties would keep the score ticking along for Ulster but, with Elrigh Louw having scored the second-half’s only try, there were just seven points between the sides in the final moments. headtopics.com

With the Bulls pressing for the chance at a draw, a penalty knocked to the corner seemed to have them in prime position to snatch a share of the spoils.

