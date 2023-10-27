Ulster Bank still holding £200m in Irish deposits

Ulster Bank customers in the Republic of Ireland continued to hold deposits totalling £200m in the third quarter of the year.

The bank, which is currently in the process of withdrawing from the Irish market, made an operating loss of £54m during the three months, down from a £136m loss in the previous quarter. Operating expenses for the remaining Republic of Ireland operations were £43m, according to results published by the bank's parent NatWest.

The quarter also saw the migration of €500m in balances connected to the Lombard Asset Finance business transfer over to PTSB as part of the acquisition deal."This was the final phase of the transaction with PTSB, which also included c.€6.3 billion of gross performing non-tracker mortgage and micro-SME balances as well as 25 Ulster Bank branches," NatWest said. headtopics.com

The bank said it also completed the sale of commercial loans to AIB, with a cumulative €3.1 billion of gross performing loans being fully migrated during the three months.The third quarter also saw Ulster Bank agree the sale of a portfolio of performing and non-performing loans to CarVal.

The bundle of non-performing mortgages, unsecured personal loans and commercial facilities had a gross value of €690m. The bank said the majority of the migrations are expected to occur before the end of the year, with Pepper Finance set to become the legal owner and servicer of the loans. headtopics.com

Read more:

RTEbusiness »

Ulster Bank down to final €200m of depositsUK-owned bank still has to find a solution for deposits linked to so-called offset mortgages Read more ⮕

The Irish Times wins five awards at Irish Food Writing AwardsWinners of annual food writing awards announced at ceremony in RDS Read more ⮕

EU leaders meet as union grapples with its response to fallout from two major wars on its doorstepIt comes as Irish Government urges all Irish citizens to leave Lebanon Read more ⮕

Worried About Fireworks? Here Are Some Tips To Keep Your Dog Safe This HalloweenSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group Read more ⮕

Ulster GAA considering findings of review prompted by allegations against former Derry manager Rory GallagherReport to examine Ulster’s adult safeguarding policies was commissioned after allegations by Mr Gallagher’s ex-wife Nicola Read more ⮕

Ulster GAA to consider findings of review into Rory Gallagher allegationsThe Fermanagh native stepped down from his role as Derry boss prior to the Ulster Final against Armagh in May after the allegations were made against him Read more ⮕