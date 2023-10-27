Ulster Bank down to final €200m of deposits

Ulster Bank closed its last branches in April but still had €200 million of deposits, believed to mainly be linked to so-called offset mortgages at the end of September. Photograph Nick Bradshaw
The figure was down from about €2 billion in March and €21 billion at the end of 2021, 10 months after Ulster Bank’s parent, said that it was winding down its operation in the Republic. The end-June figure was contained in NatWest’s first-half results statement on Friday.
The bank still has to find a future home for these mortgages, having either sold or agreed to sell most of its loan book since NatWest decided in February 2021 that it was quitting the Irish market following years of sub-par profitability. Ulster Bank closed its last branches in April.
AB CarVal has signed up to buy the loans through a vehicle called Elmscott Property Finance and has enlisted loan servicing firm Pepper Finance to manage the loans as legal title holder. Most of these loans are expected to transfer by the end of this year.
Ulster Bank paid an €800 million dividend to NatWest in June, beginning the process of repatriating excess capital on its balance sheet as it hastens its exit from the Republic. The bank is estimated to have about €1.88 billion of reserves left that will be available for distribution to its parent in time. headtopics.com
