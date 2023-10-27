Ukrainian refugees no longer able to leave State-provided accommodation

Ukrainian refugees are no longer able to leave their State-provided accommodation temporarily, under new Government regulations.The new regulations, in place since October 7th, reduce the length of time Ukrainians can leave their accommodation from seven days to zero.However the Department of Integration is considering exemptions for the Christmas period, which could allow refugees to return to Ukraine for a temporary period if they wish do so.

Previously, a Ukrainian refugee who was living in State-provided accommodation could leave the country for seven days if they notified the International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS). The offices of the Refugee Legal Service, International Protection Office, in Dublin on 25/01/2023. Image: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Under the new rules, however, if a Ukrainian refugee stays a night somewhere which is not the accommodation they were originally provided with, then their bed or room can be offered to someone else. The Department of Integration has said that, where bed capacity is tight, they increase checks with accommodation providers to ensure all available beds are being used.Taoiseach Leo Varadkar outside Government Buildings, 08-06-2023. Image: Sam Boal/RollingNewsto provide for asylum seekers and people fleeing the war in Ukraine.“Based on current numbers, it wouldn’t be far off that and we just don’t know if we’re able to provide that level of accommodation,” he said. headtopics.com

Mr Varadkar also said there are now a lot of “secondary movements” to Ireland, with Ukrainians who have been living in other Western European countries moving to Ireland for the better supports and social welfare benefits on offer.Main image: Ukrainians in temporary accommodation in Swords, Dublin, 10/03/2022. Image: Alex Konon / Alamy Stock Photo

