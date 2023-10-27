Ukrainian refugees in State accommodation may get Christmas travel exemption

A department spokesman said it was of 'paramount importance' the State took 'all necessary steps to maximise the supply of available beds'. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

A shortage of available accommodation prompted the department to announce a new protocol on October 7th that refugees could no longer leave their State-provided accommodation unless it was under “exceptional circumstances”.

The department confirmed to The Irish Times on Friday it was now considering exemptions for the Christmas period, saying: “Arrangements to cover absences over Christmas are being developed and will be communicated in advance of the Christmas season. headtopics.com

It was of “paramount importance” that the State took “all necessary steps to maximise the supply of available beds as we approach the winter months,” the spokesman said. “As long as the Department is notified in advance of departure, new accommodation can be claimed upon return, but it may not be in the same place,” the department said.

Chief executive of the Irish Refugee Council (IRC) Nick Henderson said any absence policy for refugees would have to be “reflective” of the reality that refugees from Ukraine were in a “relatively unique situation” in that “people do travel within Europe and indeed some people are going back to Ukraine itself”. headtopics.com

The IRC did not expect the department to guarantee the ability for Ukrainians to return to accommodation after absences “for long periods of time” and “would be advising people of that when they would call our helpline, for example, that if you do leave, there’s certainly a risk that your accommodation could be taken, and won’t be there when you return”, he said.

Read more:

IrishTimes »

Ukrainian refugees no longer able to leave State-provided accommodationThe new regulations have reduced the length of time Ukrainians can leave their accommodation from seven days to zero Read more ⮕

Department considers travel exemptions for refugeesThe Department of Integration is considering exemptions to allow Ukrainian refugees to travel over the Christmas period. Read more ⮕

Accommodating Ukrainian refugees: how does Ireland compare?Is Ireland the only EU country not changing how it houses Ukrainians arriving here? Read more ⮕

Plans for Ukrainian accommodation time limit ‘unethical’ and ‘unrealistic’Putting a time limit on the support Ukrainian refugees receive would be 'unethical', according to Irish Refugee Council CEO Nick Henderson. Read more ⮕

'Status quo cannot continue' for Ukrainian refugee support says TD Simon HarrisThe Irish Mirror understands that plans limiting the amount of time a Ukrainian refugee can spend in State-provided accommodation to 90 days is expected to return to Cabinet next week. Read more ⮕

Hollywood Actress Strips Off And Runs Around Luxury Department Store SelfridgesThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕