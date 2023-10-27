Ukrainian refugees in State accommodation may get Christmas travel exemption

A department spokesman said it was of 'paramount importance' the State took 'all necessary steps to maximise the supply of available beds'. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni
A shortage of available accommodation prompted the department to announce a new protocol on October 7th that refugees could no longer leave their State-provided accommodation unless it was under “exceptional circumstances”.
The department confirmed to The Irish Times on Friday it was now considering exemptions for the Christmas period, saying: "Arrangements to cover absences over Christmas are being developed and will be communicated in advance of the Christmas season.
It was of “paramount importance” that the State took “all necessary steps to maximise the supply of available beds as we approach the winter months,” the spokesman said. “As long as the Department is notified in advance of departure, new accommodation can be claimed upon return, but it may not be in the same place,” the department said.
Chief executive of the Irish Refugee Council (IRC) Nick Henderson said any absence policy for refugees would have to be "reflective" of the reality that refugees from Ukraine were in a "relatively unique situation" in that "people do travel within Europe and indeed some people are going back to Ukraine itself".
The IRC did not expect the department to guarantee the ability for Ukrainians to return to accommodation after absences “for long periods of time” and “would be advising people of that when they would call our helpline, for example, that if you do leave, there’s certainly a risk that your accommodation could be taken, and won’t be there when you return”, he said.
