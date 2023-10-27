Ukraine war: Russia executing soldiers who fail to follow orders, says US

A huge digital billboard shows a Russian soldier with the slogan 'Join to yours. Contract service in the Armed Forces' in St Petersburg, Russia. Photograph: EPAis executing soldiers who have failed to follow orders and is threatening entire units with death if they retreat from Ukrainian artillery fire, the White House said.

Mr Kirby did not provide any details on how many Russian troops have been executed for failing to follow orders or any specific examples of units threatened with execution for retreating from Ukrainian fire.

The contract soldiers were pulled out of Ukraine after their leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, mounted an armed rebellion in June. This latest unveiling of intelligence about Russia’s struggles comes as US president Joe Biden is pressing the Republican-controlled House to go along with providing more funding for Ukraine as Kyiv tries to repel Russia. headtopics.com

The attack targeted the town of Izyum, the minister, Ihor Klymenko, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app that was accompanied by images of the wrecked building and fire trucks.

