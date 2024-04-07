Ukraine-sceptic Peter Pellegrini wins Slovakia's presidential election

Ukraine-sceptic government ally Peter Pellegrini won Slovakia 's presidential election against pro-Western diplomat Ivan Korcok . Opposition-backed Korcok conceded defeat as nearly complete results showed he had received 47 percent of the vote against former prime minister Pellegrini's 53 percent. "It is a huge satisfaction," Pellegrini said in Bratislava, vowing"to ensure that Slovakia remains on the side of peace and not on the side of war".
Ahead of the run-off, Mr Pellegrini had said he advocated peace talks with Russia. Mr Korcok argued he did not believe Ukraine should give up territory to achieve peace. Divisions over the Ukraine war dominated the run-off vote given the starkly opposing views of the conflict by the two candidates for the post that is largely ceremonial. Russia's invasion of Ukraine became a fixture of the electoral campaign in the EU and NATO member of
Slovakia Presidential Election Peter Pellegrini Ivan Korcok Ukraine War Peace Talks Russia
