Ukraine-Russia war at stalemate says Belarus’ Lukashenko

Ukrainian soldiers firing a grenade launcher toward Russian forces on the Kreminna front line. Photograph: Nicole Tung/The New York Timesand the two sides need to sit down and negotiate an end to the conflict, Alexander Lukashenko, the authoritarian leader of Belarus and an ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin, said over the weekend.

“There are enough problems on both sides and in general the situation is now seriously stalemate: no one can do anything and substantively strengthen or advance their position,” Mr Lukashenko said.Russian forces have kept pushing this week near the ruined Donetsk city of Avdiivka suffering heavy losses, the US White House said, but the vast frontline in Ukraine has moved little in the past year despite Kyiv’s gruelling months-long offensive.

Mr Lukashenko, who has provided his country’s territory as a launch pad for Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, said that Ukraine’s demands for Russia to quit its territory needs to be resolved at the negotiating table “so nobody dies”. headtopics.com

“We need to sit down at the negotiating table and come to an agreement,” Mr Lukashenko said in a question-and-answer video posted on the website of the Belarusian state news agency BelTA.Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated on Saturday at a gathering of over 60 national security advisers that his 10-point peace plan, which includes calls for the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, is the only way to end the war.

