UK Prime Minister promises emergency legislation and new treaty with Rwanda

The British Prime Minister has promised emergency legislation and a new treaty with Rwanda to ensure his flagship asylum policy is not blocked again after the UK Supreme Court ruled that it was unlawful. Rishi Sunak said he would end the "merry-go-round" of legal challenges with a law to deem the east African nation a safe country after his plans to "stop the boats" were blocked.

He is resisting pressure from the right of his Conservative Party to pull the UK out of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) but vowed:"I will not allow a foreign court to block these flights". The UK’s highest court rejected the government’s appeal over its policy of removing asylum seekers to Rwanda if they arrive by unauthorised means. The five senior justices unanimously ruled that the plans are unlawful because there is a risk genuine asylum seekers could be forced back to their country of origin by Rwanda. Sacked home secretary Suella Braverman demanded that Mr Sunak brings in laws to block off the ECHR, Human Rights Act and other routes of legal challeng

