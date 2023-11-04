UK police search for murder suspect who may have travelled to Ireland

Police in the UK are searching for two men in connection with a murder investigation. Emile Riggan is believed to have travelled to Ireland, while Louis Grant (known as O'Brien) is thought to be active in the Sheffield area. The murder occurred in Leeds on August 26, where 19-year-old Emmanuel Nyabako was stabbed to death by a gang of men. Phillip Bryant has been charged with the murder, while a 15-year-old boy and a 34-year-old woman remain on police bail

. The police are asking for the public's help in locating Riggan and Grant

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWSTALKFM: UK Police issue alert warning man wanted for murder may be in Ireland22-year-old Emile Riggan is wanted in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old man in a Leeds suburb on Saturday, August 26th.

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more »

IRISHTIMES: 100 great restaurants, cafes and places to eat in IrelandFrom fine dining to neighbourhood bistros, here are some of the most exciting places to eat in Ireland right now

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRISHMIRROR: Calls to scrap 'unfair' reduced minimum wage for young workers in IrelandDemands to pay fair comes as a report reveals a quarter of employers pay young people less as the law allows

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRISHMIRROR: Ireland weather: New Storm Domingos could bring rain over weekendThe next storm brewing in the Atlantic has 'characteristics similar to Ciarán'

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: Labour shortages threaten growth in SME sector, says banking lobby groupSMEs account for 60 per cent of all employment in Ireland, according to the BPFI

Source: businessposthq | Read more »

AAROADWATCH: Minister Simon Harris welcomes AA Ireland efforts to tackle mechanic shortageMinister Simon Harris TD toured the new facility AA Ireland Training Academy in Ballymount, Dublin to see how the company are addressing the need for a skilled workforce

Source: aaroadwatch | Read more »