UK police believe murder suspect may be in Ireland

West Yorkshire Police today issued an appeal to try and trace Emile Riggan, 22, and Louis Grant, 29, who is also known to go by the name O'Brien. Detectives say they believe Mr Riggan may have travelled to Ireland while there has also been searches in the Sheffield area to try and locate Mr Grant.

Another man, 32-year-old Philip Bryant of Skinner Lane in Leeds, has been charged with murder and is currently in custody awaiting trial. A 15-year-old boy and 34-year-old woman have also been arrested in connection with Mr Nyabako’s death and are currently on bail.

Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said that they believe Mr Riggan came to Ireland by ferry. He said:"We are conducting enquiries with partners in both locations and would ask anyone who can help us locate either man to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, (HMET) at West Yorkshire Police."

