UK mortgage approvals sink to lowest level since January

UK mortgage approvals sank in September to the lowest since January 2023 while money supply contracted further, according to official data that reflects the impact of high interest rates on lending days before the Bank of England decides whether to raise them.

The number was well below the 45,000 forecast by economists polled by Reuters, and 35 per cent below the level in September 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic."The remortgage numbers highlight very clearly how many people have no choice but to stay with their existing lender due to affordability reasons," said Gary Bush, financial adviser at the broker MortgageShop.com.

Ashley Webb, economist at consultancy Capital Economics, said: "The further decline in bank lending in September will continue to weigh on activity, particularly in the housing market. Markets widely expect the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee to leave interest rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent – the highest level since the 2008-09 financial crisis – as data increasingly points to signs of weakness in economic activity and softening price pressures.

The annual growth in money supply for households slowed to 0.8 per cent in September, the lowest since records began in 1998. Households also moved money in search of higher returns, withdrawing a net £0.7 billion from banks and building societies in September. The movement continued a trend from August, and was driven by large withdrawals from instant access accounts, which pay lower interest, in favour of accounts offering better rates.