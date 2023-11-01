UK kicks off world's first AI safety summit

Mr Sunak, whose government initiated the gathering, said in a speech last week that his"ultimate goal" was"to work towards a more international approach to safety where we collaborate with partners to ensure AI systems are safe before they are released".

But the UK government has reportedly had to scale back its ambitions around ideas such as launching a new regulatory body amid a perceived lack of enthusiasm. Elon Musk is due to appear, but it is not clear yet whether he will be physically at the summit in Bletchley Park, north of London, where top British codebreakers cracked Nazi Germany's"Enigma" code, hastening the end of World War II.While the potential of AI raises many hopes, particularly for medicine, its development is seen as largely unchecked.

But lawyer and investigator Cori Crider, a campaigner for"fair" technology, warned that the summit could be"a bit of a talking shop. "Where is the labour regulator looking at whether jobs are being made unsafe or redundant? Where's the data protection regulator?" she asked.

Ahead of the meeting, the G7 powers agreed on Monday on a non-binding"code of conduct" for companies developing the most advanced AI systems.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEGLOSSMAG: 5 Trends We Spotted In Phoebe Philo’s Highly Anticipated First CollectionPhoebe Philo's new collection is here – see what the fuss is about and shop an edit of the most coveted pieces here.

Source: TheGlossMag | Read more ⮕

NEWSTALKFM: Legal team to introduce death of Jason Corbett's first wife at sentencing hearingIn return for their plea, the State of North Carolina has dropped the murder charges against the father and daughter

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕

RSVPMAGAZINE: Fair City star Aisling Kearns and boyfriend Dave welcome first baby togetherThe social media favourite and actress, well known for playing the character of Maria Purcell on the RTÉ soap opera, announced the news of the birth of baby Tommy on Instagram

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕

RSVPMAGAZINE: First snow in Ireland confirmed with date for freezing temperatures to hitAfter a miserable summer and a few weeks of warm weather and hot temperatures strewn throughout the year, winter conditions are fast approaching with Ireland’s first snow to arrive

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Molly Martens feared Jason Corbett killed first wife and could kill her, counsel tells US courtNorth Carolina court to determine sentences after Martens and her father, Thomas Martens, agree to plea deal on lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Vauban posts impressive workout after first look at FlemingtonVauban is 3-1 favourite for the Melbourne Cup and impressed at Flemington.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕