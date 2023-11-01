UK kicks off world's first AI safety summit

Mr Sunak, whose government initiated the gathering, said in a speech last week that his"ultimate goal" was"to work towards a more international approach to safety where we collaborate with partners to ensure AI systems are safe before they are released".
But the UK government has reportedly had to scale back its ambitions around ideas such as launching a new regulatory body amid a perceived lack of enthusiasm. Elon Musk is due to appear, but it is not clear yet whether he will be physically at the summit in Bletchley Park, north of London, where top British codebreakers cracked Nazi Germany's"Enigma" code, hastening the end of World War II.While the potential of AI raises many hopes, particularly for medicine, its development is seen as largely unchecked.
But lawyer and investigator Cori Crider, a campaigner for"fair" technology, warned that the summit could be"a bit of a talking shop. "Where is the labour regulator looking at whether jobs are being made unsafe or redundant? Where's the data protection regulator?" she asked.
Ahead of the meeting, the G7 powers agreed on Monday on a non-binding"code of conduct" for companies developing the most advanced AI systems.
