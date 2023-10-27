UK committee calls for Six Nations to remain free to air

The annual rugby competition has always been shown free-to-air on UK TV as it is in Ireland. However, while events such as the Olympics and World Cups are listed as Group A events and are guaranteed to remain on terrestrial TV, the Six Nations is not.
READ MORE:"Johnny Sexton has to be considered Ireland’s greatest 10" - Peter Stringer on the retired captain's legacy “We do not believe that the listed events regime currently accurately reflects the importance placed by supporters on certain competitions.
The committee also said reports that the Rugby World Cup could move behind a paywall were “worrying”. Currently, only the final of that tournament is a listed event. The Football Association of Wales was asked to write to the committee before February next year to outline the representations it is making to UEFA concerning continued coverage of the national team’s qualifiers on free-to-air Welsh language channel S4C. headtopics.com
However, Viaplay has since announced its withdrawal from the UK market, and the committee wants the FAW to work with UEFA to ensure that whichever broadcaster buys the rights, the agreement with S4C is replicated.
A DCMS spokesperson said: “It is vital that broadcasters promote Welsh culture and language through their content. That’s why we’ve included measures in our draft Media Bill to encourage more Welsh language programming and ensure it is easier to discover on smart TVs and streaming sticks. headtopics.com