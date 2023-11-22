UK Chancellor to Announce Tax Cuts and Push for Business Growth

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is set to announce a range of tax cuts and push for business growth in his autumn statement this afternoon. The statement comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declared that his government could “begin the next phase and turn our attention to cutting tax” following news that inflation in Britain fell to 4.6% in October from 6.7% in September.

Hunt will reportedly use his autumn statement to reduce headline rates of national insurance and make permanent a £10 billion-a-year (€11.4 billion) tax break for companies that invest in new machinery and equipment. His deputy Laura Trott had already indicated that individuals would benefit from a giveaway as well as measures aimed at boosting business. Hunt’s Commons statement today is expected to contain 110 different growth measures as he seeks to revive the UK’s economy and the Tories’ election chance





thejournal_ie » / 🏆 32. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UL governing authority member resigns in bid to break impasse over election of new chancellorProposed candidate Rose Hynes failed to reach two-thirds majority needed among governing authority members

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

University of Limerick names Brigid Laffan as new chancellorDistinguished academic takes over from Mary Harney who has held the role since 2018

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Germany’s vice-chancellor withdraws from Web SummitDecision comes after more than 300 Israeli entrepreneurs wrote an open letter to Robert Habeck calling for a boycott of the tech conference

Source: businessposthq - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Jeremy Kyle to Enter the Celebrity Big Brother House?!The website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »

CHIC featuring Nile Rodgers Announce Summer Dates in Dublin and CorkThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »

Jeremy Clarkson Sends Emotional Message As His Final Episode Of ‘Top Gear’ Is Aired On BBCThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »