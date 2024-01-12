UK and US prepare for strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen

Britain and the US are preparing to launch strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen, following a recent attack on warships. The Houthi rebel leader has threatened to respond with further attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.





