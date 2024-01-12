HEAD TOPICS

UK and US prepare for strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen

Britain and the US are poised to launch strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen, as the leader of the rebel group promises to respond to any assault with fresh attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.

Britain and the US are preparing to launch strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen, following a recent attack on warships. The Houthi rebel leader has threatened to respond with further attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.

