Ugly brawl at family facility in Galway observed by children

People have been left horrified following an ugly brawl at a popular family facility in Galway over the Bank Holiday weekend which was observed by children younger than 10. A video of the incident appears to show at least one person being violently knocked unconscious before hitting his head off the floor on Easter Sunday, Galway Beo reports. A man in a grey tracksuit and blue T-shirt can be seen squaring up to another individual who's wearing a grey jumper and blue jeans.
A woman with a baby in its pram is seen trying to intervene in the violence by attempting to separate both men, but to no avail. As the two begin to throw punches at each other, they both land blows. The man in the tracksuit comes out worst in the exchange and appears to be completely knocked unconscious as he drops to the ground. A second individual in a blue T-shirt then steps into the fight
