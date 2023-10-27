UCD FC star Evan Osam: Footballer dad, severe injury and career

After six years playing for the club, he is a familiar face on the pitch.

It's no wonder he has gone from strength to strength in his football career though, as it runs in the family.Here's everything you need to know about Evan Osam. Footballer father Evan is the son of professional footballer Paul Osam, who spent the majority of his career at St Patrick's Athletic. He also did media work with TV3 after his retirement, as well as coaching and managing.Speaking to the Sun when he returned to playing in 2017, he said: “It was sore at first but I thought it was just something small. You never think it’s going to be that bad, 16 months is such a long time to be out.

Evan went on to become a regular in the Shelbourne side, making 25 league appearances for the club during the 2015 season as the club finished fourth in the First Division. He was also named in the PFAI First Division Team of the Year for his efforts. headtopics.com

In November of that year Evan suffered a serious knee injury while on duty with the Irish U21 team and, although he returned to Shamrock Rovers for the 2016 season, he was ruled out of competitive action for the year.

In February 2017 Evan signed for Collie O'Neill at UCD and he made his competitive debut in a Leinster Senior Cup tie against Drogheda United on 17 February. He has remained with the club since.

