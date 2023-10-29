U2 Joined By A Special Guest Paid Tribute To Victims Of Paris Terror Attacks

During their gig at AccorHotels Arena in Paris last night, U2 paid tribute to the 132 victims of the Paris terror atrocities.

The band had originally planned to play Paris on the 14 and 15th of November but cancelled the gigs as a mark of respect for those who lost their lives in the November 13th attacks, co-ordinated by the Islamic state.

According to reports, the names of the people who died appeared on a large screen lit up in red, blue and white.the U2 frontman then said: “If you love liberty then Paris is your hometown. We have a few words to speak on the loss you are feeling tonight, I guess grief is like a wound that never closes”. headtopics.com

It was rumoured that Eagles of Death Metal would join U2 on the stage but instead it was Patti Smith who appeared to sing‘Your Daughter’s First Fashion Statement’ – A US Company Is In Hot Water For Selling High Heels For BabiesEntertainmentThis Irish hotel is perfect if you want to live like Blair WaldorfThis Dublin pub already has its Christmas decorations up and they’re incrediblePeople who put their Christmas decorations up early are happier, science...

A Glee star has joined the cast of American Horror Story season nineAmerican Horror Story has already been renewed for season 10, which is expected to air in 2020. Read more ⮕

Celebrity Big Brother’s $1m guest Ray J has left the showThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

The Wedding Guest List: Who NOT To InviteThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Guest house owner seeks injunction over use of property for UkrainiansProperty should not have turned into accommodation for as many refugees as possible, owner claims Read more ⮕

Weird And Wonderful: Why Someone Paid Nearly €30 For A CrispThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Art galleries unite to introduce Dublin Gallery WeekendTen contemporary art galleries have joined forces to bring exhibitions, talks and performances to the capital Read more ⮕