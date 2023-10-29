U2 Joined By A Special Guest Paid Tribute To Victims Of Paris Terror Attacks

During their gig at AccorHotels Arena in Paris last night, U2 paid tribute to the 132 victims of the Paris terror atrocities.
The band had originally planned to play Paris on the 14 and 15th of November but cancelled the gigs as a mark of respect for those who lost their lives in the November 13th attacks, co-ordinated by the Islamic state.
According to reports, the names of the people who died appeared on a large screen lit up in red, blue and white.the U2 frontman then said: “If you love liberty then Paris is your hometown. We have a few words to speak on the loss you are feeling tonight, I guess grief is like a wound that never closes”. headtopics.com
It was rumoured that Eagles of Death Metal would join U2 on the stage but instead it was Patti Smith who appeared to sing