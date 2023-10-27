Tyson Fury vs Franics Ngannou: How to watch the fight

Tyson Fury will be back in in the ring this Saturday for the first time since December 2022 to take on Francis Ngannou.

Tyson's half-brother Tommy may have stolen the headlines lately with his win against YouTuber KSI in the Misfits boxing event however attention will now revert back to Heavyweight Champion Tyson. Similar to Tommy Fury's fight with KSI, this event has also been branded a crossover as the worlds of boxing and UFC will collide with the bout being Francis Ngannou's professional debut in the sport.

With Ngannou not ranked in the boxing world, Fury's titles will not be on the line however the 10-round fight will officially be classed as an official bout. Ngannou may not be a familiar name to boxing fans but the Cameroon national, a former UFC fighter has dipped his toe in the world of boxing by undergoing training with Mike Tyson ahead of the Fury clash. headtopics.com

It could be about to be a busy year for Fury with reports suggesting he could fight Oleksandr Usyk in December and will then be ordered to fight early next year in defence of his title. The Ngannou clash may not be the bout Fury fans want to see but it will be a fine indicator of hwo Fury is shaping up ahead of a crucial few months.

When will Tyson Fury fight Francis Ngannou? Tyson Fury will fight Francis Ngannou on Saturday, October 28. The bout will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and it's expected that the ring walks will take place at 10pm UK time. headtopics.com

How can I watch Fury vs Ngannou? You can watch all the action live on TNT Sports Box Office for £21.95.

Read more:

IrishMirror »

Body language expert believes Tyson Fury is 'nervous' over Francis Ngannou fightFury has been told he was very nervous whilst facing off with Ngannou at their press conference last month as a body language expert has given their take Read more ⮕

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: What the purse is for major fightTyson Fury and Francis Ngannou will fight this weekend and some details of how much each boxer will earn has already been leaked Read more ⮕

Conor McGregor analyses Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou boxing fightUFC legend McGregor has branded Ngannou more of a boxer than a mixed martial artist, and feels that the fight is much closer than many experts are giving it credit for Read more ⮕

Carl Frampton: Having Mike Tyson in rivals corner could rattle Tyson FuryTyson Fury takes on Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia this weekend. Read more ⮕

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Live stream, date, time and PPV detailsTyson Fury will fight Francis Ngannou this weekend and you can find out all you need to know about the upcoming clash Read more ⮕

Tyson Fury 'lost a lot of money' on Tommy Fury's fight with Jake PaulHeavyweight champion Tyson bet on his brother Tommy to knock out Paul in their fight at the start of the year, but he failed to do so by winning a split decision Read more ⮕