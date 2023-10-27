Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: What the purse is for major fight

Saturday will see Tyson Fury face off with Francis Ngannou as the Heavyweight Champion makes his comeback after the best part of a year out of the ring.

Prize money is rarely revealed to the public when it comes to these major events, however at a press conference to publicise the fight back in early September, Fury spoke about Nagganou's choice to leave the UFC and just how much the former MMA man could be earning from the clash in Saudi Arabia this Saturday.

As reported, Fury has claimed Francis Ngannou will earn $10million for the event in Riyadh. Fury said at the event: "Everyone said he was an idiot for walking away from the UFC and now all of a sudden he's a genius, isn't he?" Fury said while sharing his delight at getting to fight Ngannou next month. "Guy's about to make $10 million. Come on! Egg in their face! Francis is going to make that bag. headtopics.com

Fury raked in over £25m for his rematch and trilogy with Deontay Wilder, and just under it for his fight with Dillian Whyte in London last year. It's expected that Ngannou's fee for the high-profile bout will significantly overshadow anything he made with the UFC.

Ngannou's last fight in the UFC came with a purse of $600,000 which is around £490,000. That means one fight against Fury could see the former UFC champ earn at least 16 times his final purse with the UFC. headtopics.com

When will Tyson Fury fight Francis Ngannou? Tyson Fury will fight Francis Ngannou on Saturday, October 28. The bout will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and it's expected that the ring walks will take place at 10pm UK time.

