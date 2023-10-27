Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Live stream, date, time and PPV details

The event, which is being billed as a crossover event, will see Fury face off with Ngannou, who is coming from the world of UFC to make his boxing debut. This will also be the first time since Fury's victory over Derek Chisora in December 2022 that fight fans will see the heavyweight champion in action.

However, fans may not have much longer to wait after the Ngannou clash for Fury to get back in the ring once again as it's expected that Fury will meet Oleksandr Usyk in a major bout which could happen as early as December 23. The world of crossover boxing events seem to be growing in popularity with Tyson not the only Fury to be involved in this type of self-styled event recently, after his half-brother Tommy defeated YouTuber KSI in a Misfits event that was also branded as such.

Fury's titles will not be in the balance for the Ngannou fight but the 10-round fight will officially be classed as an official bout but his unbeaten record and reputation will certainly be. With terms agreed on the Usyk fight for the undisputed heavyweight title Fury knows he will have to put on a strong showing against Ngannou who will be in the ring in a bid to prove that the best MMA fighters can lock horns with the best boxers in the world. headtopics.com

When is Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou? Tyson Fury will fight Francis Ngannou on Saturday, October 28. The bout will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and although the exact timings are yet to be confirmed, it's expected that the ring walks will be at approximately 10pm UK time.

How can I watch Fury vs Ngannou? You can watch all the action live on TNT Sports Box Office for £21.95. How can I get TNT Sports? You can get TNT Sports for £29.99 a month and get access to discovery+ Premium at no extra cost here. headtopics.com

