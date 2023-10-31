Tyson Fury told to rematch Francis Ngannou in MMA after boxing fight

Ngannou lost his ring debut against heavyweight champion Fury in a controversial split decision in Saudi Arabia which has divided opinions in the boxing world. The Cameroonian wasn't given a chance by many pundits but he rose to the occasion by dropping Fury and going all 10 rounds with him, only losing by a point on the judges' scorecards.

Fury repeatedly changed his tune on a potential MMA fight against Ngannou before they met in the ring, insisting he would beat him but also downplaying the cage rematch. UFC legend Dan Hardy, who is now the Director of Fighter Operations for PFL Europe, wants to see Fury challenge himself by lacing up 4oz gloves for a second fight against Ngannou.

Do you want to see Tyson Fury rematch Francis Ngannou in MMA? Let us know in the comments section below “If I was daydreaming he would be fighting Tyson Fury in MMA," Hardy told Mirror Fighting . "I would like to see Fury put on the small gloves and step into the smart cage but after potentially not winning a boxing match against him, I don’t think he’s going to give him any other skills that he can use."

Talks for a fight between Ngannou and Deontay Wilder in boxing and MMA have already begun whilst Anthony Joshua is also seemingly interested in fighting the former UFC champion. Hardy believes a lot of heavyweights from other MMA promotions will be hoping to serve as the opponent for Ngannou's upcoming PFL debut, which is expected to take place in February or March.

