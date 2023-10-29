Tyson Fury shows off black eye and bruised face from Francis Ngannou fight

If there was any doubt that Tyson Fury was put through the wringer by Francis Ngannou on Saturday then the face of the 'Gypsy King' tells the story.

In a bout billed as 'Battle of the Baddest' in Riyadh, Fury was widely expected to outbox an opponent who had never previously indulged in professional boxing. Instead, the ex-UFC heavyweight champion emerged as the victor in every way bar the actual verdict of the judges.

Having been floored in the third round, Fury managed to take the 10-round fight to the scorecards. But despite seemingly being second best, the WBC heavyweight champion was awarded a split decision, with the scorecards dubiously reading 95–94, 96–93, 94–95 in his favour. headtopics.com

The verdict was savaged by the likes of pundit Carl Froch, who said: "Fury looked like he got beat up and won the split decision. I agree that he won that split decision because of what's going to happen, the Saudi money is massive, they've got the big expectations of December 23 with the unification fight between Fury and (Oleksandr) Usyk.

"So unfortunately for Ngannou he's fought the fight of his life on his pro debut against arguably the best heavyweight of the current era and he's been robbed of a decision. It sounds ridiculous and ludicrous but I think the general consensus is exactly what I've just said; Ngannou was robbed!" headtopics.com

Regardless, fans were left in no doubt as to whether Fury, 35, had been hurt by his Cameroonian-French opponent. He appeared in public on Sunday sporting heavy bruising around his left eye.The Fury camp has been unusually quiet since the bout in Saudi, although immediately after his 'win' the Englishman did acknowledge the power of Ngannou. But he denied the knockdown caused him lasting pain.

Tyson Fury was named after Mike Tyson - now legend is training Francis NgannouWorld heavyweight champion Fury was born to be a fighter, according to his father, and now must face the man after whom he was named in 'Iron Mike' tonight Read more ⮕

Conor McGregor weighs in on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou fight resultConor McGregor speaks out after Fury win. Read more ⮕

Tyson Fury fight stream: How to watch Francis Ngannou stream online in UKTyson Fury and Francis Ngannou will touch gloves tonight in an intriguing bout between the best heavyweight boxer in the world and the best MMA heavyweight on the planet Read more ⮕

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou undercard and fight card for heavyweight clashTyson Fury and Francis Ngannou meet over 10 rounds tonight but they will be ably supported by a strong heavyweight undercard Read more ⮕

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou fight rules explained including knockoutsTyson Fury and Francis Ngannou clash in Saudi Arabia tonight in a crossover boxing fight which will not have Fury's world title on the line Read more ⮕

Can Francis Ngannou win Tyson Fury’s world title in heavyweight fight?Francis Ngannou makes his professional boxing debut against Tyson Fury with plenty of money on the line - but no title Read more ⮕