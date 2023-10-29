Tyson Fury recovers from knock-down in split decision win over Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury falls on the ground as he fights against Francis Ngannou during their heavyweight boxing match in Riyadh. Photograph: Fayez Nureldine/AFP via Gettyhad to get up off the canvas before grinding his way to a highly unconvincing split decision win over Francis Ngannou in their heavyweight showdown in Saudi Arabia.

Fury ate a few more big shots and ended the fight with a cut above his forehead and a welt under his left eye – which could have an impact on a proposed showdown against Oleksandr Usyk on December 23rd.But the Briton, whose world title was not on the line, was spared what would have been one of the biggest upsets of all-time after being given the nod 96-93 and 95-94 on two scorecards, as the third judge sided with Ngannou 95-94 following an unexpectedly keenly contested 10-round encounter.

“He’s given me one of my toughest fights in the last 10 years. I don’t know how close it was but I got the win and that’s what it is. No excuses, Francis caught me with some good punches, fair play to him.” headtopics.com

It was an elaborate spectacle in front of a star-studded crowd which included rappers Kanye West and Eminem as well as footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, plus a host of boxing and MMA royalty such as Sugar Ray Leonard, Mike Tyson, Manny Pacquiao, Roberto Duran, Lennox Lewis, Ricky Hatton and Conor McGregor.Both fighters wore crowns and sat on thrones before making way their way to the ring, Ngannou for the first time aged 37.

If that was a minor issue, Fury had to confront a big setback in the third round after a clubbing counter left hook to the side of his temple – above his right ear – put him on his back. There was a lack of urgency down the stretch from Fury and he soaked up another heavy left from Ngannou in the eighth before perhaps doing just enough to nick the final two rounds and with it: the fight. headtopics.com

