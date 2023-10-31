Tyrone’s Ronan McNamee retires from intercounty football

The 32-year-old won an All-Star in 2019, his club’s Aghyaran first All Star. That season Tyrone reached in the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final but lost to Kerry. He made his championship debut in 2012 under Mickey Harte’s reign, and played 133 times for Tyrone, kicking 0-18.Leinster GAA release fixture details for next summer’s intercounty hurling championshipLiam Rushe non-committal on Dublin return after helping Na Fianna to first county title
McNamee has worked as an ambassador for Pieta House and suffered mental health issues in the past, saying he had attempted suicide in a 2019 interview with Cahair O’Kane in the Irish News. He said that football had helped with his equilibrium. “Massively. It gives you a structure.
