Tyrone All Star Ronan McNamee retires from inter-county football

Aghyaran man McNamee made the Tyrone full back jersey his own over the past decade and turned out for the Red Hand men on 133 occassions.McNamee’s fellow 2021 Tyrone veterans, Matthew Donnelly, currently out injured and Peter Harte, have yet to make any decision on their inter-county futures.

Goalkeeper Niall Morgan has indicated that he intends to continue playing for Tyrone, although he is currently lined up for American Football trials early next year.

