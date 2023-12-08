Two Years Ago Today

I got a message this morning from my sister saying that it was tomorrow two years ago that we found out about the brain tumour. This day two years ago was the last day our family had together, clueless before the fabric of our lives changed. Two years and one week ago, my sister got married in a beautiful small ceremony with all our closest family. It was a freezing, blue sky day. My sister and her wife said their vows wearing white, with shaking hands, in front of both our families.
Our faces hurt from smiling. We lined up and took photos in beautiful frozen gardens and laughed while we awkwardly placed two new families so eagerly beside each other. We complained of being cold as we walked to the pub. We held hands and you could see our breath in the air. My phone battery died. We had not idea what was just around the corner. As we arrived at the restaurant Dad closed the door on my granny’s hand. She was ok. It wasn’t something we worried too much about, these things happen. Just a small bruise. We raised glasses and made joke
