Two wounded in Russian missile strike on Odesa

"In the morning, Russian terrorists attacked Odesa district with rockets. The enemy targeted a shipyard," Oleh Kiper said on the Telegram messaging app.

"The attack caused a fire, which was quickly extinguished by our rescuers. The administrative building and equipment of the enterprise were damaged." The missile attack came after Russia attacked southern, central and northern Ukrainian regions with drones overnight.

The Ukrainian military said on Telegram that air defences destroyed all 12 Russian drones and two missiles launched at Ukraine. "All 14 enemy air targets were destroyed by air defence, in particular within Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Dnipro regions," military said.In recent weeks, Russia has been attacking Ukraine at night with drones, launching them from occupied Crimea, mostly in southern and central regions. headtopics.com

