Two women who filmed assault and death of Irish teenager in Australia given probation

Two women who filmed the assault and subsequent death of an Irish born teenager who fell from an apartment balcony during an armed robbery in Australia have been handed down a two-year long probation order with no recorded conviction. Cian English (19), originally from Carlow town but living in Hawthorne, Brisbane, was fatally injured in a fall from a fourth floor balcony at the View Pacific resort in Surfers Paradise early on May 23rd, 2020.

He had been spending a couple of days on the Gold Coast with a friend. Jason Ryan Knowles (25), Hayden Paul Kratzmann (23) and Lachlan Paul Soper-Lagas (21) were charged with murder but agreed to a plea deal of manslaughter. Kratazmann and Knowles were jailed for nine-and-a-half years, while Soper-Lagas was sentenced to eight year





