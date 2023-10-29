Two VERY famous faces were spotted at a gig in Dublin last night

Singer St. Vincent played two sold-out gigs at Dublin’s Olympia Theatre on Friday and Saturday night. While it was packed out, people still managed to spot two very famous faces in the crowd.

None other than Cara Delevigne and Chloe Moretz were in attendance. Chloe, as we all know, has been spotted around Dublin a lot lately as she’s in town to film a new movie. Cara, on the other hand, surprised people.@CaradelevingneCara enjoyed the rest of her time in Dublin, taking a walk down the iconic cobbles of Temple Bar. She kept her fans updated on Instagram.

Markets Wrap: Dublin’s ISEQ gains on Friday after losses this weekIn London, the FTSE 100 dropped to its lowest since August on Friday Read more ⮕

Man, aged 23, dies in workplace incident in DublinMan, aged 23, dies in workplace incident in Dublin. Man, aged 23, dies in workplace incident in Dublin, it has been confirmed, Read more ⮕

Art galleries unite to introduce Dublin Gallery WeekendTen contemporary art galleries have joined forces to bring exhibitions, talks and performances to the capital Read more ⮕

‘It’s radically different’: Behind the scenes of Roddy Doyle’s Dublin Peter PanThe author of The Snapper and The Van has set his new version of JM Barrie’s classic story in Ireland Read more ⮕

Modern GPs: ‘We’re hell for leather busy but can still look after patients and families for a lifetime’GPs in Kerry, Wicklow and Dublin on patient expectations, acute pressures and the way forward Read more ⮕

The Irish Times view on the Liffey: a river that defines DublinThere is no sweeter view of Dublin, looking east in the early morning or west at evening time, than the play of sunlight on the river Read more ⮕