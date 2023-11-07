Two Teenagers Killed in Road Traffic Collision in Co Donegal

Two teenage friends named Alana Harkin and Thomas Gallagher were killed in a road traffic collision in Co Donegal. They were returning from a local restaurant where at least one of them was working. The crash occurred on the R238 at Terrawee, Gleneely. A third person was injured but not life-threatening. The community is devastated by the loss.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHTİMES: Two teenagers die in Co Donegal road crashMan and woman are killed in a single-vehicle incident on the Inishowen Peninsula

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Two teenagers killed in single-vehicle collision in DonegalThe male and female were pronounced dead at the scene, while a third teen is being treated for injuries at Letterkenny University Hospital

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

JOEDOTİE: Two teenagers killed, one hospitalised, in Donegal road accidentA man and a woman were killed, and another man hospitalised, in a car crash in Gleneely, Co. Donegal in the early hours of Monday morning.

Source: JOEdotie | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Two teenagers killed in Donegal crash were returning from nightshift in local restaurantDouble fatality on the Inishowen Peninsula brings to 136 number of fatalities this year - 37 more than same period last year

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

RTENEWS: Man and woman killed in Co Donegal road crashA man and a woman have been killed, and a second man injured, in a road crash in Co Donegal.

Source: rtenews | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: We need a Europe-wide power grid stretching from Donegal to Budapest, from Helsinki to PalermoThe case for an energy supergrid is clearcut, the idea just hasn’t reached far enough into political consciousness

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »