The two suspects were arrested last Friday by Cab detectives and now face a total of 17 charges relating to their alleged role in money laundering. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wirehas arrested two suspects as part of an investigation of a money laundering network run by Chinese nationals in Dublin and which has been linked to Irish associates of the

The Irish Times has learned the two suspects were arrested last Friday by Cab detectives and now face a total of 17 charges relating to their alleged role in money laundering. They have been released pending a court appearance, where a book of evidence was due to be served on them.

One of the suspects faces 10 charges and the other seven charges, all related to the same alleged money laundering network. A wider group of people, also alleged to be involved, have been living or working in Dublin and Wicklow. Some of the businesses they are linked to are suspected of being used as vehicles for the alleged money laundering. headtopics.com

While Cab has been at the forefront of tackling those suspected of involvement in organised crime since its inception in 1996, the vast majority of its activity relates to criminal assets it seeks to confiscate. Investigations that also involve charging suspects with criminal offences are more unusual for the bureau.

The arrest of the two suspects last Friday arises from a Cab investigation that has been underway for more than three years and which has already resulted in some assets being seized from other people. The main component of the Cab inquiry has centred on confiscating assets, mainly cash, on suspicion it represents the proceeds of crime. headtopics.com

However, as that assets-based inquiry has continued, other suspects - including the two people detained last Friday - have been the subject of an investigation into suspicions they played different roles in the money laundering network.

