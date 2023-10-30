Two suspects arrested as part of investigation into money-laundering operation run by Chinese nationals in Dublin

Ireland’s Andy Farrell named World Rugby Coach of the YearMan charged with attempted exploitation and sending sexual material to child

Ireland’s Andy Farrell named World Rugby Coach of the YearMan charged with attempted exploitation and sending sexual material to child

Two VERY famous faces were spotted at a gig in Dublin last nightThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

URC: Ulster make it two wins from two against battling BullsFirst half tries from Tom Stewart and the in-form Jacob Stockdale helped Ulster to victory Read more ⮕

Two arrested, two injured following violent brawl at Cork bingo eventA man in his 50s and a woman in her 20s were detained for public order offences after the Bingo Loco event at a hotel in Cork Read more ⮕

This Dublin cinema is hosting a Pixar month and we are absolutely buzzingWe cannot WAIT for this. Read more ⮕

Thousands Attend Anti Water Protest In DublinThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

17 things at Dublin Fringe Festival you should definitely check outThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕