Two’s Company, Tea’s a Party! Will You Be a Host This Alzheimer’s Tea Day?

The Alzheimer Society of IrelandThe Alzheimer Society of Ireland is seeking to recruit over 2,000 Tea Day hosts nationwide and aims to have Tea Day parties taking place in every county on May 1to continue its vital services for people living with Alzheimer’s and dementia. All money raised locally will stay locally, therefore all donations made at each local Tea Day event will go towards maintaining services in that local community.

Since the very first Alzheimer’s Tea Day in 1994 over €6.6M has been raised and gone back into supporting local communities. This vital fundraising has maintained services such as day care, home care, support groups, social clubs, respite care and the Alzheimer National Helpline.

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland is the leading dementia specific service provider in Ireland but is struggling to cope with an increasing demand for its services. There are almost *48,000 people in Ireland living with some form of dementia and every year there are 4000 new cases of dementia diagnosed. The number of people with dementia in Ireland is set to treble by 2041 due to an ageing population. headtopics.com

“Being a carer is a 24/7 job, services provided by The Alzheimer Society of Ireland are also vital in enabling carers to take some time look after themselves so that people with dementia can stay at home for as long as possible” said broadcaster and Tea Day supporter Pat Kenny at the launch of Alzheimer’s Tea Day 2014.

Kenny, whose late mother Connie lived with Alzheimer’s disease for 14 years, has been a strong supporter of The Alzheimer Society of Ireland and has been the patron of Alzheimer’s Tea Day for six years. He knows the difference the Alzheimer Society’s services can make to families, carers and people living with dementia. headtopics.com

