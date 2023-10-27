Two people killed in M50 crash

The collision occurred between Junction 9 and Junction 7 northbound and involved two motorcyclists and a truck.The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The road was closed off for several hours yesterday as emergency services attended the scene but has since fully reopened after a technical examination was carried out by investigators. Gardaí have urged the public to not share images of the fatal collision on social media after they were made aware of graphic images being spread online and said the material is “disrespectful to the deceased, their family and friends”.

Gardaí are also looking for any witnesses to the Red Cow collision and have asked them to come forward with information. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on the M50 northbound before Junction 9 and may have passed the scene are asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 6667300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station. headtopics.com

