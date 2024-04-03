Two People Hospitalized After Fire Tears Through Dublin Home

Two people were rushed to hospital after a fire tore through a home in Dublin over the Easter weekend. Dublin Fire Brigade firefighters attached Dolphins Barn fire station were alerted to the blaze at a property on Sunday night. Two people who were in the house before firefighters arrived at the fire managed to escape the inferno and were subsequently taken to hospital where they recived treatment.

Breathing apparatus teams from Dublin Fire Brigade then entered the house where they located and extinguished the fire. Imagea shared by Dublin Fire Brigade shows two members of the station outside the house with the bottom window completely destroyed and the inside of the home black from the fire. Another photo showing a wider view of the house showed debris outside with the outer walls of the home burnt and charred from the blaze that had taken over the home

