Two pedestrians hospitalized after crash in Donegal

A man and a woman have been hospitalised after a crash in Donegal overnight. Gardai have closed the road for a technical examination with local diversions in place. A Garda spokeswoman said investigations are ongoing. READ MORE: Man dies after assault at Limerick house as gardai make arrest She told the Irish Mirror: ”Gardaí are investigating a serious road traffic collision that occurred in Ballyshannon, County Donegal in the early hours of Saturday morning, 4th November 2023.

"The collision occurred on the N3 in Templenew and involved a vehicle and two pedestrians. "The male and female pedestrians were taken to hospital where they continue to receive medical treatment. "The scene of the collision is currently closed for a technical examination and local diversions are in place. Investigations are ongoing."

