Two Killed in Suspected Car Bomb Explosion at US-Canada Border

Two people have been killed following an attempted terror attack at the US-Canada border in Niagara Falls after a suspected car bomb explosion. Footage from the scene appears to show a car entering the US from Canada via the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls and heading towards the border officer building. Explosives were in the vehicle and two occupants of the car have been killed.

A 27-year-old man has been taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, including cuts and pain in his back. All government buildings have been evacuated and Buffalo Niagara International has shut all departing and arriving international flights. Police are searching all cars heading to the airport for explosives. Eyewitness Mike Guenther said he saw a vehicle speeding toward the crossing from the US side of the border when it swerved to avoid another car, crashed into a fence and exploded. “All of a sudden he went up in the air and then it was a ball of fire like 30 or 40 feet high,” Guenther told the station. “I never saw anything like i





