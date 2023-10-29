Two killed in separate crashes in Cork and Waterford

A man in his 20s died after the car he was driving crashed on the N29 Port Road in Waterford shortly after 10.30pm on Saturday.

The driver and his passenger were taken by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford where the driver was later pronounced dead. The passenger, also in his 20s, suffered serious injuries that are not described as life-threatening.

Separately, a woman has died following a crash involving two cars and a truck on the N22 at Crookstown, Co Cork on Friday morning. The drivers of the cars, two women in their 80s and 50s, and a man in his 50s who was a passenger of one of the cars, were taken to Cork University Hospital, where the older woman later died. The other two patients are said to be in a serious but stable condition. headtopics.com

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the crashes to come forward. They are also are appealing to any road users who were travelling in either area at the time who may have camera footage, including dashcam, to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station. Meanwhile, the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission has asked for public assistance in its examination of a traffic incident at about 3.15pm on Saturday on the M50 northbound at junction 11 Tallaght, where the northbound on-ramp merges with the motorway. Anyone with information which may be of assistance is asked to contact the commission at 0818 600 800 or

