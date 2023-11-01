Two further arrests over felling of famous UK tree

The sycamore, which stood in a dramatic dip on Hadrian's Wall, was cut down in September in what police believe was a deliberate act of vandalism. Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney-Menzies, of Northumbria Police, said:"The loss of Sycamore Gap has been felt deeply across the community as well as further afield.
"As a force, we have seen many touching tributes from those who have detailed what this iconic landmark meant for them personally and for our region. "We've been working tirelessly to identify anyone responsible and bring them into police custody and we are committed to getting justice.
"I hope this recent wave of arrests demonstrates just how much work has been undertaken by our dedicated specialist teams in what has, so far, been a very difficult and complex investigation."It was among the UK's most photographed trees and was made famous in a scene in Kevin Costner's 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves.
The tree has been removed from the site by a crane, and is now being kept at a storage facility by the National Trust.
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕