Two doctors transformed this dated Offaly bungalow into the home of their dreams

Rebecca Wu, a GP originally from Canada and her husband Eamonn, a hospital consultant, bought a dated bungalow in Tullamore, Co Offaly which they transformed over a period of two years.They wanted to create a modern, dynamic family home that would support the needs of their two young children and provide a warm and comfortable environment for them to spend their time together.

The coastal references reign supreme, both in the colour palette and the sense of freshness throughout, which, partnered with the bespoke joinery throughout the home, combine to showcase its unique character.Rebecca, did you have a vision yourself or did you leave it all in the hands of the designer?

The goal was to have a forever home which made us feel relaxed and calm after a busy day at work. We wanted a home that could stand the test of time with children during all stages of life - functional but not dated. headtopics.com

I knew from the beginning that I would need Susan’s expertise to help accomplish this. I sent her inspiration pictures which were mostly beach, seaside vibes, the rest was up to her and her team. She pushed my comfort level in terms of interior design, and I am delighted we trusted her overall vision!100% involved! I have no background in renovations but appreciate good design and aesthetics.

Despite not having experience, I was always on site and had regular chats with Susan, we worked together on lighting, room designs and furniture. headtopics.com

