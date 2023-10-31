Two counties set to endure worst winds as Storm Ciarán approaches

Intense showers are expected to sweep the west in the early part of the day, with some "very strong gusts" hitting the two counties, according to weather expert Alan O’Reilly. Met Éireann issued a raft of warnings today, predicting heavy rainfall and high winds well into tomorrow.

READ MORE: Green TD is Dáil's most prolific printer as politicians produce 14.5 million items of stationery at taxpayers' expense A Status Yellow rain alert for Kerry came into effect at midday and will remain in place for 24 hours.

A Status Yellow wind warning was also issued for Clare, Kerry and Galway, which will remain in force from 5am on Wednesday until 11am, with the forecaster expecting “strong and very gusty westerly winds, accompanied by squally showers".

Tomorrow night, Storm Ciarán is expected to pass close to the south coast, and a Status Yellow rain warning will be in place from 7pm until 7am on Thursday for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork and Waterford.

A Met Éireann spokesperson said: "Further rainfall associated with Storm Ciarán, combined with saturated ground conditions and high river levels, may lead to flooding." Parts of Newry have already been flooded after a canal burst its banks, with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) advising people to avoid the centre of the town.

There have also been reports of a bridge partially collapsing near Riverstown in Louth due to rising water levels, while some holes on Greenore Golf Club were also submerged in the past 24 hours.

