Two arrested, two injured following violent brawl at Cork bingo event

A man and a woman were arrested following a violent brawl during a Bingo Loco event at a hotel in Cork last night, gardaí have confirmed. Two men were also taken to hospital for injuries sustained during the fighting.

Videos circulating on social media show a large number of men and women involved in a brawl at the event as security struggled to intervene. Some of the participants were wearing Halloween costumes at the time.

Subsequent footage appears to show as many as six gardaí engaging with a number of individuals on a stairway at the same venue.READ MORE: 'Instinct' sees Jedward escape serious injury in UK bus crash A Garda spokesman confirmed to the Irish Mirror that they had received a report of a public disorder disturbance at a licensed premises in Cork on Saturday night. headtopics.com

Two males were brought by ambulance to Cork University Hospital for treatment. It is understood that their injuries are minor. A male in his 50s and a female in her 20s were arrested at the scene for public order offences. They were brought to a Garda station in Cork city, the spokesman said.

They were both released without charge and files are being prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions.Join the Irish Mirror’s breaking news service on WhatsApp. Click this link to receive breaking news and the latest headlines direct to your phone. We also treat our community members to special offers, promotions, and adverts from us and our partners. If you don’t like our community, you can check out any time you like. If you’re curious, you can read our Privacy Notice. headtopics.com

Two killed in separate crashes in Cork and WaterfordWitnesses sought as man in 20s and woman in her 80s die following collisions Read more ⮕

Elderly woman passes away from injuries suffered in crash with articulated lorryTwo people remain in serious but stable condition at Cork University Hospital Read more ⮕

URC: Ulster make it two wins from two against battling BullsFirst half tries from Tom Stewart and the in-form Jacob Stockdale helped Ulster to victory Read more ⮕

Tánaiste praises Guinness Cork Jazz Festival founders as 45th edition of event gets under wayFestival to draw some 100,000 visitors to city who are expected to contribute more than €45m to local economy Read more ⮕

Man (20s) to appear in court after €30,000 drugs seizure in GalwayGardaí discover ecstasy tablets, crack cocaine and cannabis herb during search of two properties in Tuam Read more ⮕

Man, 20s, dies after car crash in Co WaterfordA man has died following a car crash in Co Waterford last night. Read more ⮕